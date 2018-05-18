Nokia X6 could be made available outside China

The Nokia X6 was recently announced, packing a high-end design, a notch (which is a first for Nokia) and a solid assortment of specs, but right now it’s only available in China. However, you might soon be able to buy it elsewhere, as HMD Global – the company behind the phone – seems to be at least considering a wider launch.

We know this because Juho Sarvikas, the company’s CPO, posted a poll on Twitter asking whether the Nokia X6 should be brought to other markets.

Unsurprisingly, most people are in favor, with 92% of respondents saying yes at the time of writing, but the mere fact that he asked suggests that HMD Global is probably already working on a wider launch, or at the very least seriously considering it.

Getting a lot of traffic on this so let's ask around. Should we bring Nokia X6 to other markets too?May 17, 2018

It's likely coming but we don't know when

So we’d fully expect the Nokia X6 to be made more widely available, but what we’re still not sure of is exactly which countries will get the phone, when, or how much for – though given the price starts at CNY1299 (around $200 / £150 / AU$270) in China, it might not cost much.

For that money you get a 5.8-inch 1080 x 2280 screen, a Snapdragon 636 chipset, a dual-lens camera with 16MP and 5MP lenses, a 3,060mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage – though there are also slightly pricier models available with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Hopefully we won’t be kept waiting too long, but if you can’t wait at all there are a number of other recent phones with fairly high-end designs and features coupled with more mid-range prices, such as the OnePlus 6 and Honor 10.

The Nokia 7 Plus is another option

Via GSMArena