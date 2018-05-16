Nokia X6 is the company's first phone with a notch

HMD Global has finally taken the wraps off the long-rumored Nokia X6 in Beijing earlier today. The release is limited to Chinese market as of now, but we expect the smartphone to launch in global markets in future.

As the leaks suggested, it is the first Nokia device to get the notch design with 19:9 display. The display measures 5.8-inch and provides more screen-to-body ratio to give an immersive viewing experience.

Not just the notch, but it is also the first Nokia phone to feature Snapdragon 636, which is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and has a 3060mAh battery with USB Type-C connectivity. The fingerprint sensor retains its usual position under the camera.

The primary camera is 16MP and a 5MP secondary camera (RGB + monochrome). Optics are further powered by software using AI image enhancements, HDR photo mode, and off course Nokia’s infamous “Bothie” also remains.

The Nokia X6 is priced at CNY 1,299 (Rs 13,800 approx) for the 4GB RAM + 3GB internal storage variant, at CNY 1,499 (Rs 16,000 approx) for the 4GB RAM + 6GB internal storage variant and at CNY 1,699 (Rs 18,100 approx.) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant.

Another iPhone X lookalike?

Going by the press images, the smartphone seems to have a smaller notch compared to the iPhone X. But it has curved edges and sides with a glossy finish at the back, which is quite similar to the Apple’s design.

The glossy back sports two vertically stacked cameras in the middle. Thankfully, the placement of fingerprint sensor and camera module differentiates it from the Apple iPhone X. There’s also a thick chin with Nokia branding on the front.

The phone will arrive in White, Black and Blue color variants. Availability outside China is still unknown, but we can expect it to reach other markets where there’s Nokia’s market presence.