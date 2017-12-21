Nokia 9 looks likely to have a dual-lens front-facing camera

Just yesterday we saw a render seemingly showing the Nokia 9 with a dual-lens front-facing camera. We were skeptical because another recent leak suggested there would be just a single 5MP one, but it seems that render might be right, and other leak might not be entirely wrong.

According to a tip received by NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia 9 will in fact have two cameras on the front, both of which will have 5MP lenses.

Apparently it’s a Chicony CKACE16 camera with one f/2.0 aperture lens and one f/2.4 one. Other than its ability to shoot in 1080p we don’t know anything else about the camera, but it could be one of the more interesting front-facing snappers on a phone if this is accurate, given that most phones have just a single-lens front-facing camera.

More lenses than you'll know what to do with

In fact, the Nokia 9 might have four lenses overall, as earlier rumors also point to a dual-lens rear camera (though some of them also claim it will have a 12MP front-facing camera).

This also suggests that an earlier render showing a curved screen but seemingly only a single-lens camera on the front is probably inaccurate.

Of course, we can’t be certain what’s true and what isn’t so far, but we should find out soon, as the Nokia 9 is also rumored to be landing on January 19.

Via SlashGear