Nikon P1000 brings a record-breaking 125x optical zoom

The new Nikon Coolpix P1000 is for photographers who felt that the mammoth 83x optical zoom on the P900 didn't offer quite enough reach.

The P1000 delivers the almost unthinkable telephoto reach of 3000mm, with the entire 125x zoom range from 24-3000mm. Featuring a maximum aperture of f/2.8-8, it's a little slower at the long end of the zoom compared to the f/6.5 offered by the P900, but the P1000 does offer an extra 1000mm of coverage.

3000mm not quite enough for your needs? Then the 250x Dynamic Fine Zoom feature on the P1000 delivers a mind-blowing 6000mm equivalent, though be prepared to sacrifice some image quality.

To keep things steady, the P1000 features Nikon's Dual Detect Optical VR technology that delivers up to 5-stops of camera shake compensation, though we reckon you'll still need to use a monopod or tripod when shooting with those extreme focal lengths at the long end of the zoom range.

To help framing when using the long end of the zoom, the P1000 features a snap-back zoom button which temporarily expands the field of view for super-telephoto shots, so you can find your subject and reframe.

While zoom bridge cameras like Sony's RX10 IV enjoy a large 1-inch sized sensor, the P1000 features a smaller 1/2.3-inch back-side illuminated (BSI) CMOS chip with a resolution of 16MP - a physically larger sensor would force the camera to be impractically large. Good news as well is that the P1000 now offers raw capture - something the P900 was lacking.

New control layout

Nikon has also refined the control layout over the P900, with the P1000 now featuring a dedicated focus mode selector, while a new control ring round the barrel of the lens allows for adjustment over a range of customisable settings, including exposure compensation, white balance and manual focus.

The P1000 features a built-in 2.3-million dot OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) as well as a vari-angle 3.2-inch display, though it's a little disappointing not to see touch control included here.

With such a long zoom range, its no surprize to see a dedicated Moon Mode and Bird Watching Mode, with the P1000 automatically adjust settings to optimize the camera for these subjects.

There's also 4K movie recording with stereo microphones, an external mic input, a time-lapse mode, while the P1000 features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as well.

The Coolpix P1000 will be available from September priced at $999.95 / £999 / AU$1,599.