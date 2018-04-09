New trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story serves up plenty to Chewie on

If you’ve got an insatiable thirst for Solo that needs quenching, you’re in luck – the first full trailer for Solo: A Star Wars story has Lando'd (hehe) and it shows a whole lot more than the first, second and third teasers released prior to this.

Right off the bat, there's a real space Western vibe to the trailer that recalls Firefly (even though that show was directly inspired by Han Solo's antics in the original Star Wars trilogy), with some twanging guitar and a Sergio Leone-style standoff where Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and his trusty blaster prepare to quick-draw against more than a dozen bounty hunters.

We also get a lot more Chewbacca, including a scene where Han is shocked to learn his fuzzy sidekick’s actual age, and another where the walking carpet is sharing a tender moment with what appears to be his Wookiee lady friend (could it be his wife, Mallatobuck?).

He did it all for the Wookiee

Along with the greatly-appreciated focus on Chewbacca, the trailer also offers a better look at Donald Glover's smooth-talking Lando Calrissian, and even introduces a surly new droid named L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

Perhaps the most intriguing new element shown is the film's scarred-up crime boss villain, Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany), who is seen wielding what appears to be double-sided lightsaber-edged karambit blades.

If you were sceptical about Solo: A Star Wars Story based on its first few teasers, you might find yourself feeling a bit more confident about the film after watching the funny and action-packed trailer below.

At least we won't have to wait much longer to find out if the movie is any good – we'll be able to watch it for ourselves when it releases on May 25, 2018.