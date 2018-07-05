New iPhone colors may include gold, blue and orange

The iPhones we see later this year may come in a variety of colors in one of the biggest departures from Apple's normal color range we've ever seen.

A new report from reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo - and spotted by 9To5Mac - predicts the new range of iPhones will come in more colors, and even shares some of the names.

The largest of the rumored phones is the 6.5-inch OLED iPhone that the report claims will come in the traditional black and white - much like the iPhone X - but there will also apparently be a new gold shade too.

This isn't like the Rose Gold color we've seen on some previous Apple handsets though, we would expect it to look more like the iPhone SE's gold shade.

The color range for the iPhone SE, including gold on the far right

A whole new range

Kuo also mentions the 6.1-inch LED iPhone, which will supposedly come in a larger color range with the bolder color choices of blue and orange alongside the staple red, grey and white variants too.

Blue was already an option on 2013's iPhone 5C (which also came in white, green, yellow and pink) but this will be the first time we've seen Apple release an orange iPhone, if the rumor is true.

Although we've seen red versions of iPhone products in the past, Apple has never launched on day one with a red edition and instead we've seen it come along much later in the release cycle.

The image at the top of this article is a concept from 9To5Mac based on this report, but Kuo didn't give any insight into the exact shades we'll see for the new phone so if it happens don't expect any of the colors to look identical to the ones pictured above.

This is all speculation at the moment, but it comes from Kuo who has often been correct about iPhone rumors in the past. We hope to get official word from Apple on the new iPhones in the coming months with a launch event expected to be scheduled for some point in September.

Main image: Concept from 9To5Mac