New Boom 3 and Megaboom 3 speakers reinvigorate Ultimate Ears’ classics

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 is currently spearheading our list of the best Bluetooth speakers available, and for a good reason, but now we know it'll be getting a sequel along with its bigger brother, the Megaboom .

The Boom 3 and Megaboom 3 offer a fresh take on the familiar cylindrical aesthetic, with a new lineup of vibrant colors that match the playfulness of the previous iterations.

Read more: Ultimate Ears Boom 3

While the Boom 3 and Megaboom 3 retain the water-resistance of their predecessors, they’re now officially dustproof as well, bumping the rating up from IPX7 to IP67.

This is thanks, in part, to the durability of the swanky new material that encompasses most of the units – “high performance fabric, engineered for applications like motorcycle jackets and fire equipment”, according to Ultimate Ears.

This fabric also gives off a neat iridescent sheen, changing hue with shifts in light or viewing angle due to its two-toned color design.

Magic and music

Ultimate Ears has added what it calls a Magic Button on the top of the Boom 3 and Megaboom 3. This lets you quickly play, pause, or skip your tunes akin to the way some in-line remotes behave for headphones.

At launch, there will also be support to long-press the button to bring up favorite playlists from Apple Music and Deezer, although there’s currently no word on whether this will be compatible with other streaming services down the line.

The same 360-degree sound projection returns with the pair, but this time Ultimate Ears promises that the Megaboom 3 comes with a “deeper bass and improved clarity over the original Megaboom”, offering an overall warmer sound signature.

As for power, both units will be compatible with the Ultimate Ears Power Up charging dock (sold separately for $40/£35/AU$50) which was introduced alongside the company's Blast and Megablast smart speakers.

Thankfully, the relocation of the new speakers' USB ports from the bottom to the side of the units means they can now be charged while standing up.

The Boom 3 and Megaboom 3 are due for release in September with the smaller of the pair costing $150/£130/AU$200, while its larger sibling will set you back $200/£170/AU$300. UK pricing yet to be confirmed.