Netflix goes full Braveheart with first trailer for historical epic, Outlaw King

Perhaps sensing that it's been far too long since we last had a large scale historical epic full of brutal, medieval combat, Netflix has come to the rescue with its first trailer for the big budget upcoming film, Outlaw King.

Directed by David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) and starring Chris Pine (who played the lead in the director's fantastic aforementioned modern western), the film follows Robert the Bruce — ally of William Wallace, eventual King of Scots, and the actual man who historians refer to as 'Braveheart' in regards to the First War of Scottish Independence.

Fans of Mel Gibson's Oscar-winning film Braveheart may recall that Robert the Bruce featured in the film, however, many have argued that his portrayal was far from accurate.

Outlaw King, which is said to have a budget of $120 million, looks appropriately massive, with huge battle scenes showcasing thousands of extras, magnificent sets, breathtaking locations and a genuine Hollywood A-lister in the lead role (Pine is also supported by Aaron Taylor-Johnson of Kick-Ass fame).

The trailer states that the film will be showing "in select theaters" and on Netflix on November 9, which seemingly positions the film as a possible Oscar contender. You can watch the first trailer for Outlaw King below.