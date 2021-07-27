Naomi Osaka vs Vondrousova live stream: how to watch Olympics tennis free online and anywhere

The top remaining seed Naomi Osaka takes on Marketa Vondrousova for a place in 2021's Olympic tennis quarter-finals. Osaka, still just 23 years old, is one of the biggest stars at the Games and had the honor of lighting the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony. Read on as we explain how to get a Naomi Osaka vs Marketa Vondrousova live stream and watch 2020 Olympics tennis online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

After Ashleigh Barty's shock first-round exit, Osaka is the overwhelming favorite to go all the way at her first ever Olympics. However, there’s going to be some serious pressure involved in front of her home crowd.

Facing her in the fourth round is Vondrousova, a 22-year-old Czech rising starlet who reached the final of the French Open two years ago. The world No. 41 knocked out 16th seed Kiki Bertens in three sets in the first round, before brushing aside Mihaela Buzărnescu in two.

Intriguingly, these two have never faced each other on court before, and Vondrousova will be hoping to spring a famous upset. Read on for all you need to know to watch Naomi Osaka vs Marketa Vondrousova online and live stream Olympics tennis from anywhere today.

Who has a free Olympics tennis live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the tennis, is being shown for free around the world. Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus.

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, though the broadcaster's coverage varies, and it isn't 100% clear if it will be showing Naomi Osaka vs Marketa Vondrousova.

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs Marketa Vondrousova from outside your country

You should be able to find a Naomi Osaka vs Marketa Vondrousova live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to the iPlayer or Discovery+/Eurosport

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs Marketa Vondrousova: live stream Olympics tennis in the US

Naomi Osaka vs Marketa Vondrousova is set to follow the Tiafoe vs Tsitsipas match, which starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Monday evening. So depending on how long the men are on court for, you may have a late night in store. NBC's Olympic Channel is showing Osaka vs Vondrousova, along plenty more Olympics tennis action. Live stream Osaka vs Vondrousova without cable If you don't already have the Olympic Channel on cable, no worries. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. The Olympic Channel comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package, along with NBC and USA Network. But it usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you may want to look at something like FuboTV. It carries all six channels that are showing the Olympics - NBC, USA, NBCSN, CNBC, Olympic Channel and Golf Channel - plus loads more, and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier, starting at $64.99. And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

How to watch Osaka vs Vondrousova in the UK

The Naomi Osaka vs Marketa Vondrousova match will get underway after the conclusion of Tiafoe vs Tsitsipas, which starts at 3am BST on Tuesday morning - so brace yourself for a very early start if you want to tune in from the UK. In previous years, all the Olympic action you could handle would have been on the BBC, but coverage has been scaled back in 2021 and the schedules suggest it's unlikely to be showing this match (although we'd suggest double checking on the online BBC iPlayer first) as Andy Murray may be playing at the exact same time! Discovery+ and Eurosport are, therefore, your best options for watching Osaka vs Vondrousova, along with all the rest of the Olympics tennis action. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

Osaka vs Vondrousova FREE live stream in Canada

Tennis fans based in Canada can watch Naomi Osaka vs Marketa Vondrousova through CBC Sports, but brace yourself for a late night. The match will start after Tiafoe vs Tsitsipas, which begins at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Monday evening. The better news is that Osaka vs Vondrousova is being shown through the CBC's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem, which offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. In fact, if you're really lucky, this one may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double check there before you sign up to anything. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Osaka vs Vondrousova: live stream Olympics tennis FREE in Australia