Naim's Mu-so 2 is a one-stop shop for music streaming – but it'll cost you

British Hi-Fi specialist Naim Audio has released its latest streaming box, the Mu-So 2nd Generation, five years after the launch of its predecessor.

Promising to be a one stop shop for all your music streaming needs, it comes with AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal and Chromecast built-in, so you can play millions of songs from one device – all in high-resolution quality.

The second-gen streaming box supports internet radio, and you can also connect it up to your devices via Bluetooth for wireless streaming. Plus, if you have an extensive library of music sitting on a USB drive, the Mu-So 2nd Generation has a USB input.

No need for a soundbar

Naim says that the Mu-so 2nd Generation has been "re-engineered to have a 13% increase in cabinet volume, which enables bigger, better bass performance", so it should easily fill a room – and with multi-room support, you can use it to play music throughout your entire home.

The new streaming box can also double up as a soundbar to boost your home cinema setup, thanks to a HDMI ARC input; and with its sleek design, it shouldn't look out of place in your living room.

While the aluminum casing comes in gray only, there are a few options when it comes to the speaker grille, which comes in black, terracotta orange, olive green, or a rich, 'peacock' blue color scheme.

So, what's the catch? Well, the Mu-So 2nd Generation will set you back an eye-watering $1,599 / £1,299 / AU$2,499.

Like the Naim Uniti Atom, which costs around $3,300 / £1800 / AU$3795 the new Mu-So streaming box is extremely pricey – but with so much audiophile tech packed in, it might just be worth the price.

In Australia, the Naim Mu-so 2nd Generation is available via stockist BusiSoft AV.