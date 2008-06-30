Etymotic launches hands-free headset for the iPhone

The hf2 can be used with the latest iPhone

Etymotic takes its headphone manufacturing to the next level with its new product, the new hf2 hands-free headset.

The company, renowned for making great-quality earphones has packed its audio technology into the hf2, managing not only to make a decent pair of noise-cancelling headphones but a hands-free headset as well.

The way the hf2 has been made, means that the microphone is well-placed, sitting flush on your cheek next to your mouth, so there's no need to fiddle with the lead when making or taking calls.

The hf2 is touted as a replacement for your iPhone headphones, but with they are compatible with most devices that include 3.5mm-4-contact stereo plug.

Greater accuracy

Speaking about the new headset, Michael Shaverm director of sales of Etymotic research said: "The hf2 headset lets users to talk and listen – to conversations as well as music – with greater accuracy, detail and noise isolation than previously possible with any iPhone headset."

Included in the box are: High-fidelity, hands-free, noise-isolating headset plus earphones with 4ft cable; assorted eartips; filter tool with two replacement filters and a pouch.

The hf2 headset is available online now for £99 from various outlets including the Apple Store.