Vaio back with a bang after unveiling laptop with 15-hour battery

One-time Sony company Vaio has emerged from the shadows with a convertible ultrabook that can apparently run for a leggy 15.5 hours on a single charge.

Called the Vaio Z (the Z stands for "Zero" to signify a new start - obviously), the 13.3-inch laptop sports Intel's fifth-generation CPU and can flip 180 degrees thanks to a hinge on the back of the machine's chassis. Clad in aluminium and carbon, it weighs 1.34kg and measures 16.8mm thick.

Japanese investment fund Japan Industrial Partners, which snapped up the Vaio brand in February 2014, reckons the Zero can last up to 18 days on a mode that reduces battery consumption.

The company has pulled out all of the stops by equipping the Vaio Z with a high-speed SSD that boots in 0.3 seconds. It has a 221dpi full-HD LCD display with support for a pressure-sensitive stylus.

Draw quest

Vaio has also unveiled the Vaio Z Canvas, which features a 12.1-inch detachable display with a 2,560 x 1,704 pixel-resolution and 1TB HDD.

The Vaio Z has shot to pre-order status in Japan and is expected to retail for around $1,600 (around £1,042, or AUS$2,052). No word yet on whether it will reach wider shores.