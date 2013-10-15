iPad 5 and iPad mini 2 launch confirmed for October 22

Apple has confirmed the launch date of its next-gen tablets as October 22. We're likely in for the iPad 5 and iPad mini 2, though plenty "one more thing" options have a seat at the table.

The event is going down at San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center for the Arts at 10 a.m. PT/6 p.m. BT and 4 a.m. Oct. 23 AEST.

Rumors have the iPad 5 sporting a lighter, thinner and smaller frame than the iPad 4, plus picking up on the space gray color of the iPhone 5S - perhaps the iPad will also get some color options as the invite above teases us with many hues.

Specs are a little less clear, but keep your eye out for a new A7 processor.

As for the new iPad mini, the big question surrounding the smaller slate is whether it will feature a Retina display. Perhaps, as some reports have suggested, we're in for two mini 2s - one with and one without an extra sharp screen.

iWatch? iTV? iWanttoknow!

Apple's notorious "one more thing" announcement, should it make one, could be any number of devices.

It is iPod refresh time, so odds makers stand a good chance of cashing in on a musically-themed reveal come next Tuesday.

Other candidates include the next Mac Pro, some fresh Apple TV hardware, or perhaps even the long-fabled iTV or iWatch.

We stand a good chance of seeing OS X 10.9 Mavericks hit the waves, too.

Whatever we're in for, you can be sure to tune into TechRadar for all the latest.