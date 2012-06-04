Acer announces two new Windows 8 tablets

As part of Acer's big reveal for the Computex 2012 show in Taipei, the company unveiled two new Windows 8 tablets coming this year.

First up is Acer's Iconia W700, which features an 11.6-inch full HD touchscreen and Dolby Home Theater sound.

While the exact specs are still in question, the W700 boasts a micro HDMI, Thunderbolt, and three USB 3.0 ports.

The W700 will also include a rather bulky cradle for both landscape and portrait viewing options in either a 70 degree presentation mode or a 20 degree angle best suited for touch use.

Acer's second tablet is the smaller Iconia W510, sporting a 10.1 inch screen.

The W510's most unique feature is its keyboard attachment, which Acer says can extend the tablet's battery for up to 18 hours of use and can be flipped 295 degrees for a presentation mode to watch videos or show Powerpoint presentations to your pet cat.

Unknown under the hood

While Acer kept quiet as to the internals of both tablets, rumors last week indicated that they are using the latest Intel chips.

However, those same rumors said that Acer was only going after a vanilla tablet, as opposed to the port-heavy W700 and the W510, which seems positioned to go after notebooks with Acer emphasizing the keyboard-dock functionality.

Windows 8, meanwhile, just launched its Release Preview which is updated with a bevy of improvements and features prior to the full OS launch expected for late July.