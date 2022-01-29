Kyrgios & Kokkinakis vs Purcell & Ebdon live stream: how to watch Australian Open men's doubles final online

Audio player loading…

Love or loathe them, Nick Kyrgios and Thanis Kokkinakis have put doubles tennis on the map. Their brash, clownish style has worked the Melbourne crowd into riotous states and it's going to be a wild Saturday night at the Rod Laver Arena as they face fellow Aussies Max Purcell and Matt Ebden. Here's how to get a Kyrgios & Kokkinakis vs Purcell & Ebdon live stream wherever you are - including ways to watch Australian Open tennis absolutely FREE.

It's the first all-Aussie men's doubles final since 1980 and, to get here, these teams have had to beat a seeded pair at every stage of the tournament from the second round onwards, most notably top seeds Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić, who fell to Kyrgios and Kokkinakis early on, and No.2 seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury, who Purcell and Ebden beat in straight sets in the semis.

Purcell has been in Kyrgios' and Kokkinakis' shoes before, reaching the Aussie Open final as a wildcard two years ago, while Ebden lifted the mixed doubles title here in 2013.

The Aussie crowd will doubtless be delighted at a guaranteed win but you'd be brave to bet against Kyrgios with that wall of noise at his back. This is going to be box office. Watch all the drama unfold by following a Kyrgios & Kokkinakis vs Purcell & Ebdon live stream at the Australian Open 2022.

Kyrgios & Kokkinakis vs Purcell & Ebdon is expected to get underway at around 9pm AEDT on Saturday night, taking place after Barty vs Collins. Aussie tennis fans can tune in without paying a penny thanks to Channel 9 and 9Gem, which are FREE to watch. That means you can also fire up a Kyrgios & Kokkinakis vs Purcell & Ebdon live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too, and compatible with most smart devices. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to live stream Australian Open from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the UK, US, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including estimated start times and broadcast details.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Australian Open from anywhere

US: Watch a men's doubles final live stream

Tennis fans based in the US have a late night (or super early morning) ahead, as Kyrgios & Kokkinakis vs Purcell & Ebdon is expected to start at around 5am ET / 2am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning - straight after Barty vs Collins. ESPN Plus is the best place to watch Kyrgios & Kokkinakis vs Purcell & Ebdon in the US. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its suite of apps for mobile, tablet, laptop and most other smart devices. It's $69.99 for 12 months if you're happy to commit for the year. Your other option is to get ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle which includes Disney+ and Hulu too. The Disney bundle is only $13.99 per month.

Canada: Watch a men's doubles final live stream

Those timings also apply in Canada, where tennis fans have a sleepy night in store. Kyrgios & Kokkinakis vs Purcell & Ebdon is expected to start at around 5am ET / 2am PT on Friday night/Saturday morning, with timings dependant on the Barty vs Collins match. In Canada, you can watch Kyrgios & Kokkinakis vs Purcell & Ebdon on TSN for English-language coverage, and RDS for French-language coverage. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an Australian Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

UK: watch a men's doubles final live stream

Tennis fans in the UK will be able to watch Kyrgios & Kokkinakis vs Purcell & Ebdon from around 10am GMT on Saturday morning, right after Barty vs Collins. Kyrgios & Kokkinakis vs Purcell & Ebdon is being shown on streaming service Discovery+, which you can subscribe to for £6.99 per month or just £29.99 for your first year - down from £59.99 for a limited time! Better still, there's a 7-day FREE trial for new users. The platform is brimming with live sports, including big events like the upcoming Winter Olympics, snooker and Formula E, and lots of niche and extreme stuff too, such as snowboarding, swimming, and canoeing. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

New Zealand: watch a men's doubles final live stream