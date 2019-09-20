The best iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max plans and prices in Australia

After last year's triple-threat from Apple – the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR – the Cupertino tech giant has put out another trio of handsets that follow a similar format.

This year's iPhone 11 Pro is essentially the successor to the iPhone XS, which puts it in the middle of the range. This makes it the premium handset of choice for Apple fans that are happy with their powerful handset being in a slightly smaller form factor.

Like its regular 11 Pro sibling, the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max is water resistant (IP68) up to 4 metres for 30 minutes, sports a triple camera array (including a telephoto camera), has a Super Retina XDR display for awesome contrast and vivid colours, and arrives with an 18W charger in the box for fast charging. The main differences are that it's got a 6.5-inch display rather than 5.8-inch and has the best battery life out of any Apple handset to date.

What's it cost?

Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max (alongside the iPhone 11) at its launch event at its Cupertino home base on September 10 in the US – very early morning September 11 for us Aussies.

The Pro handset is available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations and can be pre-ordered for an outright price of $1,749, $1,999, and $2,349 respectively.

Like it's non-Max counterpart, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage models, setting you back $1,899, $2,149, and $2,499 respectively.

It's clearly a premium handset then, so it's a sensible idea to compare plan options from Australia's major carriers, which we're doing below.

Both the 11 Pro, the 11 Pro Max feature a textured matt glass and stainless steel design and are available in Midnight Green, Silver, Space Grey, and Gold.

Editor's Choice – iPhone 11 Pro plans

Best value & budget option – iPhone 11 Pro 64GB | 100GB data | $129 pm There are some slightly more affordable plans out there at the moment, but considering how good value this Optus plan is, we'd recommend forking out a little extra for this massive 100GB data plan. You'll also get a free 6-month trial for Apple Music (valued at $71.94) and Optus Sport. Total minimum cost over 24 months is $3,096

Premium plan – iPhone 11 Pro 512GB | 200GB data | $167 pm This limited-time offer from Optus nets you 200GB of data for less, and alongside the huge 512GB capacity version of the iPhone 11 Pro, this is a winner for sure. You'll also get a 12-month trial for Apple Music for free (valued at $143.88), Optus Sport, unlimited international talk and text, and 2GB of roaming data. Total minimum cost over 24 months is $4,008

Editor's Choice – iPhone 11 Pro Max plans

Best value – iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB | 100GB data | $153 pm A healthy portion of data (100GB) coupled with the 256GB version of the iPhone 11 Pro Max makes for a powerful combo, and considering the cost, it offers an excellently balanced plan overall. You'll also get a free 12-month trial of Apple Music (valued at $143.88) along with unlimited international talk and text and Optus Sport. Total minimum cost over 24 months is $3,672



Premium plan – iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB | 200GB data | $185 pm With a huge 200GB of data every month and the massive 512GB model of the powerhouse that is the iPhone 11 Pro Max, this is a seriously premium plan that still manages to be more affordable than the competition. Alongside the huge data cap, you'll get 2GB of roaming data, a 12-month trial for Apple Music valued at $143.88, Optus Sport and unlimited international talk and text. Total minimum cost over 24 months is $4,440

