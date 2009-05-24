Russian net giants to invest in Facebook?

Facebook could be worth up to $10 billion (£6.3 billion) if rumours that a Russian internet holding firm is preparing to buy a stake prove to be true.
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that despite claims by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg that "there's nothing new to talk about",
will be
pumping $200 million (£126 million) into the company
.
$50 for every user
That investment in preferred stock would value Facebook at $10 billion, which is equivalent to $50 (£31) for each of its 200 million active users.
Two years ago Microsoft's $240 million (£151 million) purchase of 1.6 per cent of Facebook then gave it a market value 50 per cent higher at $15 billion (£9.4 billion).
The decline in valuation comes even though Facebook has more than doubled its user base in the last year.