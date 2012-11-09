Facebook revamps Friendship Pages to chronicle your relationships

New Friendship Pages chart the history of your love

Facebook has announced a big overhaul to its Friendship Pages, including dedicated couples pages.

If users are listed as 'In A Relationship' with someone, browsing to Facebook/us will now redirect them to a neat new timeline-infused page chronicling the relationship with their significant other.

The automatically-curated pages include a cover photo, joint profile pictures, the relationship status (e.g. married since 2007) mutual friends, mutual likes and events the couple has shared.

Less intimate friendships

The updates, which will start rolling out to users immediately, will also work for your less intimate friendships.

These will replace the old Friendship Pages and can be viewed by browsing to a pal's profile page and hitting See Friendship from the drop-down settings menu.

The newly-revamped pages will also feature a 'Share Friendship' button to allow you to push your lovey-dovey relationship history onto unsuspecting mutual friends.