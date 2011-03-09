Adult industry planning .XXX domain boycott

The Free Speech Coalition, an adult industry lobbying group, is to protest at an ICANN meeting next week, where it will rally against the proposed plans to partition off adult websites on to a .XXX domain.

In a blog post, Diane Duke, Free Speech Coalition executive director, has outlined plans to interrupt the ICANN meeting 17 March, where the web company is having a public forum before it greenlights the .XXX proposals.

Using some unfortunate wording – considering this is a pro adult industry coalition – Duke said about the domain situation: "There are two ways to defeat .XXX. One, with a BANG, and the other, with a trickle."

XXX-Factor

The BANG is to try and make sure that the .XXX never actually reaches launch, with numerous demos and injunctions set to take to place.

The trickle method is by getting people to boycott the domain altogether, which will make sure that ICANN doesn't get the 500,000 .XXX domain names it needs to make the whole thing viable.

Currently there are 200,000 pre-reservations, which is a touch low considering it is free to pre-register for an .XXX suffix.

Duke's blog concludes: "Remember, more of these domain names have failed than succeeded, and without the support of the industry it is purported to serve .XXX is history!"

The FSC doesn't want a .XXX domain as it believes it will add unnecessary regulations to the adult industry and will lose the industry money in the long run.

ICANN is set to approve the domain suffix 18 March.

Via the Register