How to watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale - stream online tonight from anywhere

The Bachelor's latest full season might have ended a while ago, but the hit reality TV show quickly had a new special ready for fans - and it was everything we could have hoped for. Now reaching the end of its run, here's how to watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale online - stream it tonight from anywhere in the world by following our guide.

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale is Monday, May 18 on ABC in the US. It's airing at 8pm ET/PT - or 7pm CT - and can be streamed by cord-cutters on the Hulu + Live TV package - where there's a FREE one-week trial so you can see if it's right for you.

Listen to Your Heart started off with 20 singles all looking to find love through music. Running over six weeks from March, The Bachelor spin-off was originally designed to be something of a replacement for The Bachelorette season 16 - which was postponed indefinitely due to the global Covid-19 lockdown.

But it quickly took on a life of its own and we're now eagerly anticipating the big finale, having been treated to a star-studded show featuring celebrity judges and performers like Shaggy, Toni Brazton and Jason Mraz. Need more? How about Kesha, Ashlee Simpson-Ross, Evan Ross, Rita Wilson, Jewel, Taye Diggs and Bachelor mainstay Chris Lane.

It's been a pretty big deal, so read on for how to watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale live and online for free - no matter where you are tonight.

How to watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale online from outside your country

If you happen to be away from home at this tricky time, don't despair. You can easily keep up with the latest Bachelor spin-off from nearly anywhere, despite the pesky geo-blocking many services impose to region-lock content.

The solution to this comes in the form of a VPN, which changes your IP address so that you can access your favorite shows just like you would at home, including The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, although we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. It's also compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You can then watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart live online!

Watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale online in the US for FREE

This bit is easy if you're in the US, as anyone with cable can watch the The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale on ABC tonight at 8pm ET and PT - or 7pm CT. ABC also has a free online platform where you can watch live episodes or re-watch previous instalments from the current season. You may need to enter your cable provider details first, so have these to hand for your convenience. Alternatively, there are a slew of TV streaming services that should give you access to ABC programming. Each platform comes with a free trial period, usually of around 7-days - and as we've said before we think the Hulu + Live TV package is probably the best option for most people, especially when you consider its FREE one-week trial. Other trustworthy options include:

AT&T Now : Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream.

: Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream. YouTube TV : $44.99 for over 70 channels. Episodes of The Bachelor can be watched On Demand and live, though double check ABC is available to stream in your area by entering your zip code.

: $44.99 for over 70 channels. Episodes of The Bachelor can be watched On Demand and live, though double check ABC is available to stream in your area by entering your zip code. Amazon Prime Video: You can buy the most recent episodes of The Bachelor without being registered to Amazon Prime ($1.99 for SD quality). Additionally, the ABC app can be downloaded to Android devices (Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Xbox 360) at no cost, but you'll need to enter your cable provider credentials. Be aware that ABC's live broadcasts are only available in select markets.

How to watch The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart online in Canada

Citytv has shown new The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart episodes in line with the US - and tonight's big finale is no different. Just tune in this Monday (May 18) from 8pm ET - or check out its online platform to watch the show live orcatch-up with previous episodes for free...but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first.