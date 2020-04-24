How to watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: stream the new show online from anywhere

The library has re-opened and it’s time to get back to werk. Not IRL, of course, but for Drag Race fans Mother Ru brings great news: a top secret, four-episode incarnation of Drag Race in which famous celebrities sashay down the runway. It’s just what we need right now, and we’re here to tell you how to watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race no matter where you find yourself.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race cheat sheet RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race will air on VH1 from Friday April 24 at 9.30pm ET / PT. There are four episodes and each will run for one-and-a-half hours (preceded by the regular RuPaul's Drag Race and followed by the Untucked show. You'll see your watching options below, including Philo for cord cutters, which gets you access to the channel as part of its core package.

In a reversal of fortunes, each episode will see three celebrities on the other side of the judging panel: their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent up for a thorough evaluation. They’ll be assisted by Drag Race royalty – past contestants including Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, and fan-favorite Vanessa “Vanjeee” Mateo – who’ll help them look polished and get their snatch game up to scratch.

The star-studded lineup is currently very hush-hush, so we’re excited to see who goes under the makeup brush. Will we see Tom Hanks sashay away? Brad Pitt lip-sync for his life, or Madonna performing a death drop? Either way, of the twelve celebrities, the winner will be crowned Celebrity Drag Race champion whose prize money will go to their nominated charity.

Don’t miss a moment of sick’ning runway fun courtesy of your favorite queens and showbiz pals. Just sit back, put down that cross-stitch, and relax as we tell you how to watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race online wherever you are.

How to watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race online in the US for FREE

VH1, the hallowed home to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race US, will air the squeal-inducing Secret Celebrity Drag Race special every Friday night from 9.30pm ET / PT. It’s also possible to stream the show via VH1’s online platform, although you’ll need your cable provider details for that. Even without cable, there are plenty of OTT options that don’t have to cost a dime: allowing you to stream RuPaul for free and maybe enjoy it over a Zoom call with friends too:

Philo : 59 channels are available for the modest amount of $20 a month, but it also offers a week-long free trial!

59 channels are available for the modest amount of $20 a month, but it also offers FuboTV : for the queenly sum of $54.99 per month you’ll get access to 108 channels. The first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.

: for the queenly sum of $54.99 per month you’ll get access to 108 channels. The first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time. AT&T TV Now : the Plus option offers 45 channels for $65, which includes VH1 among other premium fare. New customers are entitled to a 7-day free trial.

: the Plus option offers 45 channels for $65, which includes VH1 among other premium fare. New customers are entitled to a 7-day free trial. Sling: VH1 isn’t available as part of the Sling Orange or Sling Blue packages, which are $20 for the first month then $30 after that. You’d need to choose one of these first, and then select the $5 Lifestyle Extra add-on. Free trials come and go so keep an eye on their webpage for their latest offers.

How to watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race from abroad

As far as we know, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a one-off special, airing exclusively on VH1 in the US. It’s not likely to be broadcast simultaneously from anywhere else or made available on international streaming platforms like Netflix.

Despite many of us being homebound due to the coronavirus lockdown, some people have found themselves stranded outside of the US, while others are still required to travel for work. So, Drag Race fanatics abroad will find themselves geo-blocked when trying to watch the show through US-only streaming platforms.

Fortunately, there’s a solution in the form of a VPN. This invaluable piece of software changes your IP address so you can access all the content you normally view at home, from anywhere in the world.

Be aware, however, that some services will require you to verify local credit card details, or to enter your cable subscription information before giving you access, so please read the fine print first.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. It’s not only fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's compatible with a large range of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android phones, to name just a few. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better value comes from their annual plan, which provides a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of kit. Once installed, simply select the location of your home country and click connect to watch RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race from wherever you are on this crazy planet.