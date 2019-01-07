Hisense’s huge 100-inch 4K projector/TV hybrid is finally coming to Australia

Announced at CES 2019, Hisense Australia has revealed that it will bring its gargantuan 100-inch laser TV to local market sometime in the first half of this year.

Using ultra short-throw projector technology, the Hisense L10E is able to project a 100-inch image onto a lightweight screen from a distance of only 19cm.

Described as a '4K Dual Colour laser TV', the television's X-Fusion Laser Light Engine combines two laser diodes – one red and one blue – to display beautiful HDR10 colours, along with sharper image quality.

Hisense's Laser TV is also able to deliver fast motion images and high refresh rates thanks to its built-in MEMC Technology with microsecond processor response, making it ideal for gaming and sports-watching.

In terms of sound, the Laser TV's projector console delivers JBL Cinema Sound via its 14 built-in speakers (powered by dbx-tv audio enhancement technology) and an additional wireless subwoofer for room-shaking bass.

Of course, the 100-inch Laser TV will include a built-in TV tuner, along with access to hundreds of smart TV apps, including Netflix, Stan and YouTube.

At present, Hisense has yet to announce Australian pricing or availability for its 100-inch Laser TV, though don't expect it to be cheap – on Hisense's US retail site, the 100-inch L10E is priced at US$9,999.99 (around AUD$14,044) .

Thankfully, customers in metropolitan areas will be able to save some cash by receiving Hisense's 'Premium White Glove installation service' as part of their purchase.