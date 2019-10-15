Google Pixel 4 won't use the latest Snapdragon chipset

The Google Pixel 4 is meant to be Google's epitome of smartphone design and camera prowess, so it may come as a surprise that it won't be using the latest smartphone chipset when it debuts later today.

Qualcomm has confirmed both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL - which are expected to be announced later today - will use the Snapdragon 855 chipset rather than the 855 Plus.

There's not a major difference between the two chipsets - most of the improvements on the Plus relate to its gaming performance - but it does mean it's not the latest version of the chip including on Google's flagship phones.

You likely won't find the phones slow, as the chipset is still an impressive setup, but this just shows that the company isn't positioning the Pixel 4 range as a competitor to the top-end gaming phones that use the Plus.

The confirmation of this chipset comes from Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on Twitter who seemed to mistakenly tweet the confirmation of the chipsets a day early, in a post that has since been deleted.

The Google Pixel 4 is set to launch later today (10am EDT, 7am PDT, 3pm BST) at an event in New York where it's expected we'll learn about the new Pixel 4 range as well as a variety of other products.

