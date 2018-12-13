Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 leak reveals photos and robust specs

It’s starting to look like Nvidia will have more than mobile versions of its GeForce RTX graphics at CES 2019 as there’s a fresh leak about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060.

Videocardz ’s spies at Gigabyte released a photo of their version of the upcoming GeForce RTX 2060 alongside some specs. The card purportedly features the TU106 GPU we expected alongside 1920 CUDA cores, 6GB of GDDR6 memory and a maximum frequency of 1,200MHz.

Comparatively, the Nvidia GTX 1060 featured 1280 CUDA cores, 6GB of GDDR5 memory (GDDR5X after a recent refresh) and a boost clock of 1,708MHz.

The RTX 2060 lower rumored maximum frequency has us a little worried. However, every GPU in the Nvidia Turing series so far has also featured lower overall clockspeeds but still far greater performance over their predecessors.

There are still a lot of specifics that we don’t know about the GeForce RTX 2060 including how many RTX and Tensor cores it will feature, when it will release and for how much. There’s also the question of how legitimate Videocardz sources are. These images are just renderings, which could just as easily portray any of Gigabyte’s current graphics cards, and the specs could be entirely made up as well.

Good news is we may soon know what’s what as Nvidia will hold its usual CES press conference early next month. While the majority of the keynote will be about deep learning and autonomous cars, we fully expect to get in some updates on the company’s new graphics cards as well.

We're hoping for a ton of new graphics cards in 2019

Via Fudzilla