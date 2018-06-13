Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music brings your tunes to your wrist

Garmin has just announced the Vivoactive 3 Music, a wearable which is already available to order and essentially takes everything you’ll find in the Garmin Vivoactive 3 and adds music to the mix.

What do we mean by ‘adds music’? Well, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music has space for up to 500 songs, so you can play them from your watch on a set of Bluetooth headphones and leave your phone at home.

To get music on there in the first place you can either transfer it from your computer or download offline music playlists from select streaming services. Deezer is given as an example of one such service, but apparently support for this is coming soon rather than being available now.

Same as before

Aside from the addition of music, this is the same as the standard Vivoactive 3, which means you get GPS, a heart rate monitor, contactless payments through Garmin Pay, a swim-safe build, up to 7 days of battery life, and access to the Garmin Connect IQ app store.

The design is much the same as ever too, though the Vivoactive 3 Music only comes in black. If you like the sound of it you can pick the watch up for $299.99, £299.99, AU$499, which in most cases makes it slightly more expensive than the standard Vivoactive 3, as you’d expect.