Xbox 720 and PS4 heading for a March reveal?

The new Xbox 720 and PS4 could be unveiled at a couple of ritzy glitzy media events as early as March 2013.

While some train their sights on June's E3 2013 video gaming conference for the next generation consoles to make their debuts, a Game Informer report says we'd be better to look around the Game Developers Conference in March for the big announcements, with hardware going on sale towards the end of the year.

Scheduling an all-singing-all-dancing media event slap bang in the middle of a shunned industry conference? Classic Apple move.

Limelight

The report explains that "both companies want to give their systems their own limelight", which may work better if they go one at a time.

But if Microsoft and Sony blow their console loads early, does that mean we're in for a sedate E3 2013? Not so, promises the same report.

"That doesn't mean E3 won't be without its surprises," it claims. "Next-gen games will be announced at the convention in preparation for the systems' release at the end of the year."

But does that really explain away Microsoft's big E3 countdown?

Of course, we prescribe a bucket of salt alongside any and all console speculation at this point. But one thing seems to be fairly certain: there will be some new consoles released this year.

From Videogamer via Gamespot