The Ghost is no longer Dinklage's Destiny

Someone call the Ghostbusters, because Bungie’s got a Ghost to get rid of – it’s been revealed in the September issue of Game Informer that the Destiny developer has replaced Peter Dinklage, best known as Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, as the voice of the game’s companion character, Ghost.

Long considered a low point of the game, Dinklage’s apathetic, phoned-in lines are set to be re-recorded by none other than Nolan North, best known as the voice of Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series, and who has also appeared in The Last of Us, The Arkham series, Spec Ops: The Line, the Assassin’s Creed series, Titanfall, the Prince of Persia series, the Call of Duty series and many, many more titles.

You may also know him from his live-action role in Star Trek Into Darkness as U.S.S. Vengeance Bridge Officer, although probably not.

Luke Smith, director of the upcoming Destiny expansion The Taken King, told Game Informer that Bungie “wanted Nolan North’s version of the Ghost to wake you up at the start of the journey at level one and follow you all the way to level forty.”

The script will remain the same although expect the lines to be born anew with a sense of warmth and personality that was previously absent from the game.