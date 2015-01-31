The 8 most bonkers things to happen in gaming this week

1. We discovered that someone made a video of all the Goldeneye death sound effects, and we have no idea why anyone would think this was a good idea.

2. We also discovered that someone made a Super Nintendo Chalmers. And someone else made the worst Mario cake of all time (via Reddit).

3. Nintendo released the Metroid Prime trilogy on Wii U this week for the paltry price of just £9/$10 (after the first week it will double in price). The digital re-release offers 1080p output, and is bad news for anyone whose collector edition copy just dropped in value.

4. Which made us remember that Mega Man reboot Retro Studios once worked on... and later canned. Please Retro, enough with the Donkey Kongs.

5. IGN revealed a stunning piece of concept art from EA's upcoming Star Wars Battlefront. The game's Design Director Niklas Fegraeus said: "We've been showing the game to some close partners and one of the things we hear is that it doesn't feel like other shooters and that it's fully born from Star Wars." You better be right about that, pal.

6. Sega announced that it's making significant cuts across its business to focus on mobile and digital PC gaming. Around 300 staff are being offered voluntary retirement and Sega will close its San Francisco base. We hope Sega can really turn things around this time - maybe now's the time to bring back Sega VR?

7. The owner of a limited edition 20th Anniversary PS4 has coated their console with Swarovski crystals and put it on eBay. It's ugly. Oh my word it's ugly.

8. And finally, we laughed at this: