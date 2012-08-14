New SimCity announced for Mac, PC beta coming soon

A new Sims is coming to Mac and PCs

Electronic Arts announced during its Gamescom 2012 press conference that a new SimCity will release for Mac as well as on PC early next year.

The Mac version will be available through EA's distribution service, Origin, which is receiving its own Mac client later this year.

EA promises that SimCity on Mac "will feature the same deep, rich gameplay that will define the PC experience as players on both platforms compete or collaborate to create a new world, together."

The publisher's comments suggest that cross-platform play will be possible between both the PC and Mac versions, both of which are expected to drop in February 2013.

Multiplayer plays a strong role in the new SimCity, as each city contributes to a global in-game economy that will impact all players.

Play early on PC

EA also announced that it'll soon offer a closed beta of SimCity for PC players. Despite the game now coming to Mac too, the beta will only be available on PC.

Interested users can submit their beta application for a chance to play and offer feedback before the game ships next year.

While we know when SimCity is expected to arrive, no date was mentioned for when the PC beta will begin.

Via BusinessWire