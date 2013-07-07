EA: Next-gen mobile games will rival PS3 and Xbox 360 for graphics

The next wave of smartphone and tablet games will boast the same graphical prowess as console titles on the Xbox 360 and Sony PS3, according to leading studio Electronic Arts.

Frank Gibeau, the EA Labels president, said the gaming engines used to develop for current-gen consoles will be modified to boost the company's titles for iOS and Android devices.

That could mean future iterations of FIFA, Need for Speed, Real Racing and co. could look as good, and run as smoothly, on an iPad or Nexus device as they do on a HD television.

Speaking to IGN, Gibeau said: "In the near future, the next wave of tablets and phones will have nearly Xbox 360 or PS3 capabilities in terms of graphics.

"Some of our engine technology that used to be console-specific now can, with modifications, be able to power games on tablets and on phones in the near future. We're just getting ready for that."

Rethinking the game

Gibeau also hinted that the company has learned from previous errors, which saw poorly-received ports of console classics, with awkward control systems based around virtual D-Pads.

He added: "You have to redesign the game. You can't just bring it over and have a virtual d-pad on the tablet. It doesn't work.

"You have to re-architect it around touch, voice, camera. Our teams are having a lot of fun with that, reimagining an experience on a tablet using the same graphics and assets in some ways, but completely remixing the meal. Same ingredients, completely different meal. That's kind of the way we think about it."

Via MVC