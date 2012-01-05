Microsoft to add PVR functionality to Xbox 720?

Microsoft has made no secret of the fact that it is transforming the Xbox 360 in a media hub to extend its life, but it looks as if the company is going a step further by adding PVR functionality to the next generation of the console.

Information on a patent granted to Microsoft has been released which is for "a digital video recorder (DVR) application running alongside a television client component allows users to record media content on the gaming console".

Setting the record straight

Having this sort of functionality is nothing new in games consoles. Sony released its own version of a PVR box, Play TV, in 2008 but this was a glorified Freeview tuner which allowed you to record television programmes.

However, Microsoft's version will be embedded into its console and will be part of Xbox Live.

"The DVR application also integrates itself with the console menu," explained the patent.

"Once integrated, users can record media content while playing games. Alternatively, users can record content when the gaming console is turned off. The recorded content can include television programming, gaming experience (whether local or online), music, DVDs, and so on.

"When in the recording state, users can also switch between various other media modes, whether gaming, television, and so on."

At the moment, Microsoft's focus on television is firmly centred on catch up. If it does indeed add this PVR functionality into the Xbox 720 (now known as the Xbox One,) then it will be encroaching on Virgin's and Sky's territories which could make things very interesting.

Via Cnet