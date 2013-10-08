Add another console to your shopping list, Mad Catz Mojo ships out Dec. 10

Will you get you your Mojo on?

You can finally get your hands on the Mad Catz Mojo right on time for the holiday season.

The Mojo will launch on Dec. 10 for $250 (£220, about AU$264) in select countries - U.S., U.K., Canada, France and Germany - with no word just yet on a wider release.

The Mojo is expected to go up against fellow Android powered gaming machines, the Ouya and Nvidia Shield - with both already out now - and is priced neatly in between the two.

Mad Catz has pre-loaded the wee console with TegraZone, Google Play and remains an open platform that will be compatible with various mobile games from several different storefronts.

Stat recap

The price tag may seem a bit steep but that's because the Mojo comes packed with an Nvidia Tegra 4 T40S 1.8GHz Processor, 2GB of RAM and HDMI out capabilities with full 1080p resolution.

The mini console will also have 16GB of internal storage, bluetooth support and a USB port, will ship out with a CTRLR gamepad and HDMI cable among other accessories.

Pre-orders are available now from the company site, Newegg and Gamestop - which might be good to jump on if you're considering the Mojo, especially since Mad Catz noted the console will be available in "limited quantities."