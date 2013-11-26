Have a busted Xbox One? Here are some free games from Microsoft

Xbox One owners left out in the gaming cold with broken disc drives might be happy - or at least mildly pleased to hear they will receive free games.

In a customer care email published by Polygon, Microsoft will let Xbox One owners with faulty consoles choose from one of four titles including Dead Rising 3, Forza Motorsport 5, Ryse: Son of Rome, or Zoo Tycoon.

Luckily, Microsoft was also smart enough not rub salt in players' grinding Blu-Ray drives by sending them another game disc. Instead, these free games will arrive as a downloadable code they can redeem on the digital Xbox Live store.

Microsoft meanwhile maintains that the issue affects a very small number of Xbox One customers and it is taking care of its customers with a replacement console exchange program.

Who, what, how?

TechRadar reached out to Microsoft for some more specifics and a spokesperson gave us the following statement.

"While a replacement console is on its way, we want to ensure our advance exchange customers can stay in the game. We will provide each of them with a free digital download of one of the launch titles published by Microsoft Studios."

The games will only be available to those awaiting a replacement console. The spokesperson said defective unit owners will receive a downloadable code they can redeem on the Xbox Games marketplace.

Meanwhile, users experiencing issues with their console should contact Microsoft through the following channels:

Talking to a live customer support person that can call you back if you don't want to wait.

Xbox.com for support pages and forums.

On Twitter with @XboxSupport.

There are also Help and diagnostics on the console by saying "Xbox Help."