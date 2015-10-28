Anyone for a Grog? 10 video game drinks we'd really like to try

Think like Geralt for a second. You've been hunting your adopted daughter for years. Now finally, she's nearly within your grasp - but you have to wait a night for an experiment of your mentor's to almost certainly fail. And you've a choice of spending that night with your love, Yen, who you've not seen properly in years, or your two oldest, most curmudgeonly companions - two fellow Witchers, one of whom has taken up brewing moonshine in his spare time. (Spoilers after the break).

Suffice to say, if you choose the latter option, the evening ends well. With all three Witchers drunk on Moonshine to the point of utter degradation and Eskil having been licked awake by his pet goat, they decide to do a prank call. Except they plan to use Yennefer's magical megascope to prank call the other members of the Lodge of Sorcesseres (probably the most powerful magic wielders in the world) while wearing Yen's dresses, to reassure them. Which is when Yen catches them, mid-call.

The hangover the following morning looks spectacular.