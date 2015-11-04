10 things I want to see in the World of Warcraft movie

What you are about to read has been written by Mr Biffo, the creative force behind the 90s Teletext videogames magazine Digitiser. He now runs the show at digitiser2000.com

The World of Warcraft movie - AKA Warcraft - isn't out until next year, but as the first trailer is unleashed, the game's legion of fans are already frothing themselves into a stupor.

Here are 10 things that the movie has to include, if it stands a hope of appeasing the rabid World of Warcraft fanbase.