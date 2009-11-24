BenQ adds 19 & 18.5 inch monitors to G series

BenQ has added a 19 inch and unusual 18.5inch 16:9 monitor to its 'Green' LED display lineup.

BenQ states that the widescreen 18.5 inch G922HDL is the world's first in that particular size – priced at a fiver under £100.

Sub £100 is also where the 16:10 G920WL is priced, albeit only by a penny, with both monitors pitched squarely at the low-cost energy efficient market.

Eco-concious

"Compelling price points, solid performance, economical screen sizes, and boasting the lowest power consumption rating in their respective size categories, make the new models appeal to cost- and eco-conscious corporate users who appreciate the G-Series' mercury-free, energy-efficient engineering," says BenQ.

The G-series monitors employ LED backlighting, boast 5,000,000:1 contrast and feature BenQ's Senseye 3 Human Vision Technology.

Both models have D-Sub and DVI and have a release date of this month.