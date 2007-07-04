Apple to put iPhone multi-touch into mice?

The patent has been filed in the US

Not content with supposedly incorporating its multi-touch technology into the touch pads of its new MacBooks, Apple has now filed a US patent for what appears to be a multi-touch mouse.

This mouse appears to lack physical buttons but, much like Apple's Mighty Mouse, will have touch-sensitive buttons. Of course, the addition of multi-touch would make a mouse somewhat unpredictable, since surely it couldn't predict what you were doing with your whole hand?

Multi-touch is the touch sensitive technology within the Apple iPhone that enables you to pinch to zoom into pictures, control CoverFlow and operate other aspects of the interface with your finger.