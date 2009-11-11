WIN! The ultimate Nvidia Vision 3D monitor and graphics setup

We've teamed up with Nvidia and MSI to give away the ultimate Nvidia 3D Vision setup. Not only will you get a MSI GeForce limited edition Harley Quinn graphics card from Batman: Arkham Asylum plus a copy of the game itself, but you'll also get an Nvidia 3D Vision glasses kit and Samsung 22-inch 3D Vision compatible monitor – all worth a combined total of £600.

The full prize is:

Samsung 22-inch 3D Vision compatible monitor

Nvidia 3D Vision glasses kit

MSI GeForce N260GTX-T2D896 limited edition Harley Quinn graphics card

Copy of Batman: Arkham Asylum

MSI's N260GTX-T2D896 Batman: Arkham Asylum Edition Harley Quinn card uses Nvidia's GeForce GTX260 GPU with 896MB of GDDR3 high-performance memory.

Batman: Arkham Asylum is developed by Rocksteady Studios. Its story continues from the movie Batman: The Dark Knight. After the Joker is defeated by Batman, he has been sent to the Arkham Asylum. Therefore, with Harley Quinn's help, the Joker controls the asylum and releases those caged prisoners. Batman must find the way to beat all evil challengers.

To be in with a chance of winning this superb bundle, answer the following question:

This competition is now closed. The winner is Michael Higgs.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.

