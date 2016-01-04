Ford is bringing Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to its cars

Ford starts CES week by announcing support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for SYNC 3 equipped vehicles.

The first car to get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support is the 2017 Ford Escape, which previously debuted at the 2015 LA Auto Show.

All future 2017 model year vehicles with SYNC 3 will support the smartphone connectivity features as well.

Previously released vehicles, including 2016 model year vehicles available with SYNC 3, will receive a software update later this year to enable support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Owners of cars with the second-generation SYNC with MyFord Touch will not get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, unfortunately.