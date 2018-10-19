Canon will reportedly launch two new EOS R mirrorless cameras in 2019

Following the launch of Canon's first full-frame mirrorless camera, the EOS R, in September, we expect Canon's range of full-frame mirrorless cameras to grow fairly quickly in the next year.

CanonRumors.com is reporting that it's been told we're likely to see two new EOS R series bodies in 2019. The first will drop in below the current EOS R, offering a more affordable route into Canon's new full-frame mirrorless system.

Interestingly there have been rumors that we could see an EOS R series camera with an APS-C sensor, which would likely also be an affordable option – although that's a a curious one, as Canon already has its EOS M range of APS-C mirrorless cameras, so we can't see the advantage of releasing an APS-C EOS R camera unless Canon is going to throw all its weight behind its EOS R line and new RF lens mount.

We can't see this happening, though, as the EOS M line is too well established (although it could do with more lenses) to simply drop it. More likely we'll see something like a 24MP full-frame sensor in an entry-level EOS R model.

The second new mirrorless body will be a professional-series camera coming later in 2019. This might be in time for the Rugby World Cup (which is taking place in Japan), or more likely later, in readiness for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

CanonRumors reckons it could be a baby EOS-1D X Mark II built for speed and video, while there have also been rumors of a high-megapixel body meant for studio and landscape work to replace the 50MP EOS 5DS DSLR.

Canon isn't forgetting about refreshing DSLRs either, with CanonRumors suggesting that we could see at least four new DSLR bodies in 2019.

