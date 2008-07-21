Panasonic offers new Lumix FX cameras

Panasonic has announced the launch of its latest FX Lumix cameras: the DMC-FX37 and the FX150.

Sporting a 10.1 megapixel sensor, a Leica DC lens and 5x optical zoom, the DMC-FX37 looks set to continue Panasonic's high standards of imaging.

New features on the cam include tweaks to the iA mode (that's intelligent auto to you and I) where there's now an AF tracking function that locks on to your subjects, keeping them free of blur even when they are jigging about.

Backlight Compensation is much more responsive as well, with the cam's BLC constantly monitoring conditions and amending where needed.

Intelligent cam

In fact, intelligence seems to be a key word for the new Lumix range, with the FX37 housing Intelligence Exposure that is said to suppress blocked shadows and blown highlights.

There's also an HD movie mode available, which shoots 1280 x 720p footage at 30fps.

Megapixel mega-power

If the 10-megapixel FX37 doesn't pack enough imaging power, then why not take a look at another Lumix cam hitting shelves soon, the flagship of the FX range, the DMC-FX150.

This cam offers a 14.7MP sensor that utilises the camera's high-speed, high-performance, next-generation image processing system – the Venus Engine IV.

New features on the FX150 include a multi-exposure function, which allows users to lay up to three images on top of each other, a two-axis white balance function and AF with 11 focus points.

As with its FX37 brother, the camera also houses an AF tracking function and a 2.7in LCD.

Both cameras will be available in black or silver – with the FX37 also available in fetching brown. Pricing is to be announced.