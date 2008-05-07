Third generation of KEF 2000 Series speakers hatches

KEF has is cracked: the KHT system has been going since 2000

KEF has announced details of the third-generation of its popular Home Theatre 2000 Series – the KHT2005.3 5.1 speaker system. Affectionately known as the KEF ‘eggs’ the iconic speaker package has been with us since 2000 and has seen a number of improvements over the years.

Eggcellent

The new KHT2005.3 is the latest version of the well-received 5.1 speaker package. It comes complete with four HTS2001.3 satellites, an HTC2001.3 centre channel speaker and the new KUBE-2 subwoofer. Boffins at KEF’s Maidstone HQ have made a number of upgrades over the old models, including an improved multidirectional desktop mount with better stability and user preference positioning.

The KHT2005.3 also uses KEF’s proprietary four-inch (100mm) UNI-Q driver, complete with a metal dome tweeter with neodymium magnets. KEF says the wide-dispersion driver array delivers an extended bandwidth normally associated with much larger units.

The new KUBE-2 subwoofer packaged with the KHT2005.3 system can also be offered as a stand-alone product. It boasts a 250-watt amp, 10-inch (254mm) main drive unit and has an SPL of 112dB. It also offers a degree of adjustability, with its bass boost control.

The KHT2005.3 is finished in either matt silver or new high-gloss black and is priced at £700.