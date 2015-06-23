Here's who should really headline Glastonbury 2015, according to Spotify

Glastonbury kicks off later this week, but if you're one of the few still vexed by Florence And The Machine replacing the Foo Fighters, Spotify wants a word.

The music streaming service has reshuffled the lineup of all three main stages based on who has the most popular streams in the UK this year.

In Spotify's alternate universe, Florence and the Machine, Kanye West and The Who have all been pushed down the bill on the Pyramid Stage and replaced by James Bay, George Ezra and Hozier. However, Florence are still number two on the bill and boast more streams this year than the Foos.

Under Spotify's new lineup, only 10 of the acts actually keep their original slot. You can see the full bill below, and here's the original (real) one for reference.

PYRAMID STAGE

Friday

James Bay

Florence + the Machine

Mary J Blige

Alabama Shakes

Chronixx

Motörhead

Saturday

George Ezra

Kanye West

Paloma Faith

Pharrell Williams

Courtney Barnett

The Waterboys

The Unthanks

Burt Bacharach

Sunday

Hozier

Alt-J

The Who

Paul Weller

Lionel Richie

Patti Smith

Songhoy Blues

OTHER STAGE

Friday

Mark Ronson

Rudimental

Jungle

The Vaccines

Everything Everything

The Courteeners

The Cribs

Catfish and the Bottlemen

Saturday

Clean Bandit

Ben Howard

Deadmau5

Ella Eyre

The Maccabees

Azealia Banks

Frank Turner

Young Fathers

Swim Deep

Sunday

Jamie T

Belle & Sebastian

Future Islands

Twin Atlantic

The Chemical Brothers

Soak

Palma Violets

Rival Sons

Adam Cohen

PARK STAGE

Friday

Jamie xx

Glass Animals

Wolf Alice

Rhodes

Sharon Van Etten

Super Furry Animals

Benjamin Booker

Shlomo

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Saturday

Father John Misty

Ibeyi

Jon Hopkins

Gaz Coombes

Kate Tempest

Eaves

Flo Morrissey

Spiritualized

Mavis Staples

Giant Sand

Sunday

Rae Morris

The Staves

Jack Garrett

Ryan Adams

Perfume Genius

Denai Moore

Goat

Fat White Family

The Fall

Rag'N'Bone Man