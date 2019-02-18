Apple’s MacBook Pro 2019 could be 16-inches with a totally new design

If you were hoping for some bigger changes to the MacBook Pro line-up this year, then you may just get your wish – literally – as the latest speculation on the notebooks points to Apple preparing a larger 16-inch version sporting a new design.

This comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a prolific Apple rumor monger and leaker, whose latest research note claims that Apple is working on a bigger MacBook Pro to be released in 2019 which will be sized up to hit 16-inches to 16.5-inches.

The current MacBook Pro comes in 13-inch and 15-inch flavors, so if this is true, it would mean Apple is essentially stepping up an inch with the bigger model (as the 15-inch model actually has a 15.4-inch screen).

The other exciting news is that Kuo believes that Apple is preparing an “all-new” design for the MacBook Pro, so combined with the change in form-factor, we are theoretically looking at some major changes in the incoming laptop.

Part of that overhaul may involve slimming down the bezels to ensure that the overall size of the machine isn’t made too bulky, if it is indeed changing up a gear to a 16.5-inch screen. That would also help with a more premium look, as well, to better compete with the likes of the super-slim bezels as seen on some rival higher-end laptops like the Dell XPS 13.

As ever, all this is mere speculation at this point, but Kuo has certainly proved to be on the mark – or at least near it – with some of his previous predictions.

MacBook memory

Sadly the info provided in this research note is very brief, and there’s no further indication of exactly what sort of changes we might expect, aside from the resizing – and there’s no mention of any potential hardware upgrades.

However, on the latter front, the analyst did also add a snippet regarding the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro, with Apple apparently set to add the option for users to specify 32GB of RAM. The 15-inch MacBook Pro can already be configured with that hefty amount of system memory, having got the option with the introduction of last year’s range.

It would make sense for the smaller model to follow in the footsteps of its bigger sibling, and give professionals who really need that amount of RAM the choice to specify it.

Check out all the best cheap MacBook Pro deals

Via Mac Rumors