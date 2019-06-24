Apple launches iOS 13 and iPadOS public beta early

Apple must be feeling confident about iOS 13 and iPadOS, as the public beta for both operating system updates has launched a week sooner than anticipated.

Originally scheduled for July, Apple's public beta program allows you to get iOS 13 as well as iPadOS today and test them out on your existing iPhone and iPad, respectively.

There are a lot of changes attached to iOS 13, and even more in the separate iPadOS public beta. Apple is treating them as a distinct software platforms this year.

iOS 13 and iPadOS change list

We already have a good idea of what you'll experience in the iOS 13 and iPadOS beta program, given the first look Apple gave us at WWDC 2019 on June 3.

Dark Mode is the biggest highlight, letting you invert those bright white backgrounds on first-party apps into black and dark gray colors. That's a huge plus when you're reading in bed at night.

iOS 13 is changing up the QuickType keyboard with the new QuickPath keyboard, a feature that allows you to trace-type, like you can on Android keyboards. Not having to lift your finger to form words is a nice perk for anyone wielding a big phone.

Find My is a brand new app debuting with iOS 13 and iPadOS public beta, combining the tracking features of Find My Friends and Find My iPhone into one app. Editing in the Photos app has also been overhauled, as has the way you sort your pictures and videos.

You don't have to own a newer iPhone to take advantage of Memoji stickers, the personalized motionless character that now lives in your emoji list with tons of fun expressions. It will work on older iPhones without the TrueDepth camera.

Want all of the iOS 13 features in a list? We've got a full page up and running detailing the changing coming today and in the pipeline for the final software's release date.