Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch 1st Test cricket online from anywhere

Yasir Shah makes his long-awaited return to the Pakistan squad for their first Test series tour of Sri Lanka in seven years. Shah took 24 wickets over the course of that three-Test series, and with the Green Shirts currently trailing the Lions in the World Test Championship standings, Babar Azam will be hoping that Pakistan's returning hero will prove their lucky charm once again. Read on as we explain how to live stream Sri Lanka vs Pakistan and watch the 1st Test from anywhere.

The leg-spinner hasn't featured in a Test since last August, but replaces Sajid Khan in the setup after Pakistan's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Australia in March. After two draws, the Aussies prevailed in the final Test in Lahore to take the series.

Sri Lanka faced off against the same opponent at the start of July, the two-Test series ending with the honors even. Spin master Prabath Jayasuriya lit up the series by taking 12 wickets on his Test debut, while Dinesh Chandimal took care of business with the bat, his double century ensuring the Lions could walk away with their heads held high.

Uncapped spinner Dunith Wellalage has been called up at the expense of the more experienced Praveen Jayawickrama and Lasith Embuldeniya, after taking a team-best nine wickets in Sri Lanka's 3-2 ODI series win over Australia last month.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test live stream and watch every session online from wherever you are.

1st Test : July 16-20 一 Galle International Stadium, Galle 一 10am IST / 9.30am PKT

: July 16-20 一 Galle International Stadium, Galle 一 10am IST / 9.30am PKT 2nd Test: July 24-28 一 R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 一 10am IST / 9.30am PKT

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: live stream Test cricket for FREE in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 10am PKT across all five days of the match. PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with the only details required being your phone number to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab) and they'll be to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free live stream you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service (opens in new tab) and you've knocked it for six!

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official Sri Lanka vs Pakistan broadcasting options for India, the US and South Africa, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: live stream Test cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test series, with play set to begin at 9.30am IST on each day of the match. Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD will telecast the 1st Test with English commentary. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is where cricket fans can watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live in the US, but be warned that play starts at 12.30am ET / 9.30pm PT across all five days of the 1st Test. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - with your first month currently available with a 50% discount (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: live stream Test cricket in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans looking to watch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport, with play set to get underway at 6.30am SAST on each day of the match. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Can you watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test cricket in the UK, Australia and New Zealand?