How to enhance any photo in 6 simple steps

Photos don't often come out of the camera perfect. Sometimes they're skewed, sometimes they're too dark or too light and sometimes the colors are flat. You often capture stuff you didn't mean to and find foreign objects have strayed into the frame and spoiled your picture.

So these six steps work both as a photo fixing guide and a checklist to make sure your picture is as good as it can be. You might not need them all, but there aren't many pictures that don't need any of them.

The screenshots are from Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop because they show all the basic generic photo editing tools in a simple way, but you'll find all of these tools in just about any other image editing program.

There's one more thing. Always work on a copy of your photo rather than the original, just in case you change your mind one day and want to go back. You can do this by duplicating the photo first or by using the Save As command to save a new version as soon as you open it.

So let's try out these steps on this so-so travel shot...