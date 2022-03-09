How to watch The Thing About Pam online from anywhere and on TV

She's a good friend, she's a helper, she's judge, jury and executioner. There's murder in suburbia in the curious case of Pam Hupp, a pathological liar who orchestrated a scheme so diabolically brazen it has to be seen in The Thing About Pam to be believed. Renée Zellweger stars in this six-part crime drama, and you can follow our guide as we explain how to watch The Thing About Pam online from anywhere.

When Betsy Faria was found brutally murdered at her home, having been taken there by her friend Pam, a woman with a shady past who'd recently and mysteriously become the sole beneficiary of Betsy's life insurance policy, it looked like an open-and-shut case.

Clearly, Betsy's husband had committed the murder. That he was nowhere near the scene of the crime was merely a footnote.

The story of how local prosecutor Leah Askey put 2 + 2 together and ended up with 1,000, and the never-ending stream of absurd lies that kept Pam above suspicion have already captivated millions of listeners through a mega-hit podcast. Now NBC has turned its Dateline investigation into fictionalised account with an all-star cast that's not to be missed.

Equal parts tragic and comical, read on below for our guide on how to watch The Thing About Pam online, live or on-demand from anywhere.

How to watch The Thing About Pam for FREE

The Thing About Pam is being televised by Global TV in Canada, with episodes airing at 10pm ET/PT on Tuesdays, starting March 8. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can still watch The Thing About Pam for FREE, by downloading the Global TV app. It lets you watch episodes for free for the first seven days after they air, without requiring you to sign in with the details of a cable provider. Outside of Canada? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

How to watch The Thing About Pam from anywhere

If you're abroad when The Thing About Pam airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream The Thing About Pam online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Thing About Pam online from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to watch The Thing About Pam online: stream the new crime drama in the US on Peacock

The Thing About Pam premieres at 10pm ET/PT on NBC on Tuesday, March 8, with new episodes airing in the same slot every week. If you have the channel on cable, you'll be able to tune in live directly through the NBC website. Watch The Thing About Pam without cable If you don't, you can instead stream The Thing About Pam through Peacock, which costs just $4.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Peacock trial. For $9.99 per month you can go ad-free. Peacock is loaded with fantastic family entertainment like Modern Family, The Office and Saved by the Bell, as well as loads of EPL soccer games, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. Episodes of The Thing About Pam will land on Peacock each Wednesday, from March 9. Another alternative is an over-the-top streaming service. Sling TV's Blue package costs $35 a month and includes NBC in selected markets, as well as 30+ other channels. But even better, new subscribers can take advantage of a 3-day FREE trial of Sling. FuboTV also includes NBC, and offers a 7-day FREE fuboTV trial. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels for $64.99 a month.

Can I watch The Thing About Pam in the UK?

At the time of writing there's no word on when The Thing About Pam will air in the UK, though we're hoping that we'll find out towards the end of its run in the US and Canada.

It's possible that when it does land, it'll be exclusive to Sky, which now has access to Peacock TV shows, but nothing's confirmed yet.

Can I watch The Thing About Pam in Australia?

No. It's the same situation Down Under, where at the time of writing there's no official word on a release date or TV channel for The Thing About Pam in Australia.