How to watch The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey online: stream the new Samuel L. Jackson drama now on Apple TV+

Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson stars in this compelling new miniseries as Ptolemy, a 93-year-old man who embarks on an experimental treatment to recover his moth-eaten memories – but at a huge personal cost.

Watch The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey online Premiere date: Friday, March 11 New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Dominique Fishback, Walton Goggins, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Benson Miller, Damon Gupton, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams Watch now: Apple TV Plus FREE trial

Based on the 2010 novel by Walter Mosely, Jackson is superb as Ptolemy, the nonagenarian neglected by everyone except his grand-nephew Reggie (Omar Benson Miller). However, when unforeseen circumstances leave him in the care of the orphaned Robyn (BAFTA-nominated Dominique Fishback), both of their lives are changed forever.

Multiple directors helm this gripping miniseries. They include Tamin Bahrani (99 Houses, The White Tiger), Golden Globe-winner Debbie Allen, and frequent Guillermo Del Toro collaborator, Guillermo Navarro (Hannibal, Godfather of Harlem).

Meanwhile, an incredible cast is rounded out by Walton Goggins as Dr. Rubin and Marsha Stephanie Black (When They See Us) as Niecie, in addition to Cynthia McWilliams and Damon Gupton, appearing as visions of Ptolemy’s dead wife Sensia and his uncle Coydog respectively.

Part detective story, part meditation on memory, and featuring a deeply moving performance from Jackson, you won’t want to miss this. Our guide below lays out how to watch The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey online – and for FREE – from anywhere now.

How to watch The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey online from anywhere

Where is Apple TV Plus available?

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Now available in over 100 countries, including the United States, the UK, mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India, Apple TV Plus is Apple's very own exclusive subscription streaming service.

You can sign up and watch Apple TV Plus content through Apple’s TV app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers, some supported third-party smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony, in addition to Roku and Fire TV devices, plus PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.

Alternatively, you could also watch Apple TV Plus on a browser like Google Chrome.

What else should I know about Apple TV Plus?

While Apple's answer to Netflix has a comparatively small library of films and shows to get stuck into – just over 100 and counting – what's available is top-notch, well-produced fare with little in the way of filler.

The Morning Show was the calling card for Apple TV Plus at launch, costing $15 million per episode. It was complemented by the epic sci-fi drama See starring Jason Momoa, space drama For All Mankind, and period comedy Dickinson. Severance is one of the more recent hits.

Of course, the service's breakout success has been the Jason Sudeikis comedy Ted Lasso, following the eponymous American football coach hired to manage a Premier League football team. It's earned an army of fans and an impressive amount of awards attention, netting 20 Primetime Emmy nominations in 2021 – a record for a freshman series.

The small but great library is set to grow at a steady pace and Apple TV Plus looks to have a pretty strong-looking upcoming schedule of new exclusive content.

Landing on April 15 is dark comedy Roar, a "female driven anthology series" starring the incredible Nicole Kidman and Cynthia Erivo, and based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. Then, just a few weeks later on April 29, along comes Shining Girls. Adapted from the best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes, this taut thriller has Elizabeth Moss play a newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions are derailed after enduring a traumatic assault.

And finally, due to be released "sometime in 2022" is Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon , which promises a 'large-scale Western' featuring Hollywood big guns Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

