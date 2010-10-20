How To Extract Certain Pages from Lengthy PDFs

I’ve opened up a 75-page PDF in Preview, and I need to extract three pages to email to somebody. I’ve been looking for some way to export only these three pages out of the PDF or to split the PDF, but I can’t figure out how to do it.



The secret to extracting pages out of a PDF file with Preview is that you actually need to re-create the PDF file with only the pages you want. With the PDF open in Preview, display the sidebar if it’s not already displayed, then choose the Thumbnails option at the bottom of the sidebar (second button from the left).